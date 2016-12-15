Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide December 15 to 21 - Melton Times

Rogue One (12A) In a time of conflict, a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire’s ultimate weapon of destruction. This key event in the Star Wars timeline brings together ordinary people who choose to do extraordinary things, and in doing so, become part of something greater than themselves. Today at 0:01am and 4.15pm, Friday at 3.15pm, 6pm and 8.45pm, Saturday at 11am, 4.15pm and 7pm, Sunday at 6pm and 8.45pm, Monday at 3.30pm, 6.15pm and 9pm, Tuesday at 12.45pm, 6pm and 8.45pm, Wednesday at 12.45pm, 6pm and 8.45pm and Thursday at 3pm, 5.45pm and 8.30pm.

NT Live: No Man’s Land (15) Today at 7pm

Bolshoi: The Nutcracker Sunday at 3pm.

Moana (U) On the mythical and mystical island of Motuni in the South Pacific lives Moana (delightful newcomer Cravalho), daughter of the tribal chief and last in a long line of navigators. Her family have long since abandoned their fabled oceanic adventuring, but with encouragement from her grandma (House), the teenage Moana sets off to sea in search of a mysterious island, accompanied by a spiky demigod (Johnson) and a pet rooster. In their first digital animation – which involved much specially written software – and with a starry voice cast including actors with Pacific island roots, legendary Disney directors Clements and Musker (Aladdin, The Little Mermaid) have created stunning work, adding music and humour to the tale of an unlikely but endearing friendship. Friday at 12.45pm, Saturday at 1.45pm, Sunday and Thursday at 12.30pm, Monday at 1pm and Tuesday and Wednesday at 3.30pm.