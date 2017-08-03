Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide August 3 to 10 - Melton Times

Cars 3 (Cert TBC) Today at 1pm and 3.30pm.

War For The Planet Of The Apes (12A) Today at 6pm.

The Beguiled (15) Today at 8.45pm.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (U) George Beard and Harold Hutchins are two overly imaginative pranksters who spend hours in a treehouse creating comic books. When their mean principal threatens to separate them into different classes, the mischievous boys accidentally hypnotize him into thinking that he’s a ridiculously enthusiastic, incredibly dimwitted superhero named Captain Underpants. Friday, Saturday, Monday and Thursday at 1pm and 3.45pm, Sunday and Tuesday at 12.30pm and 2.45pm and Wednesday at 2.30pm and 4.45pm.

Baby Driver (15) Talented getaway driver Baby relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. After meeting the woman of his dreams, he sees a chance to ditch his shady lifestyle and make a clean break. Coerced into working for a crime boss, Baby must face the music as a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. Friday at 6pm, Saturday at 8.15pm, Sunday at 7.15pm, Monday at 8.30pm and Thursday at 8.45pm.

Song To Song (15) Set against the Austin, Texas, music scene, two entangled couples - struggling songwriters Faye and BV, and music mogul Cook and the waitress whom he ensnares - chase success through a rock ‘n’ roll landscape of seduction and betrayal. Tuesday at 7.15pm and Thursday at 6pm.

Alone In Berlin (12A) Friday at 8.30pm.

Churchill (PG) Saturday at 6pm.

Whisky Galore (PG) Sunday at 5pm.

My Cousin Rachel (PG) Monday at 6pm.

Dough (15) Tuesday at 5pm.

RSC Live: Titus Andronicus Wednesday at 7pm.