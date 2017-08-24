Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide August 24 to 31 - Melton Times

The Nut Job 2 (U) Today at 3.45pm. Dunkirk (12A) The mass evacuation of more than 330,000 Allied troops from the beaches of Dunkirk in May 1940 was one of the most dramatic and pivotal episodes of the Second World War. In his latest feature, director Christopher Nolan plunges viewers into the thick of it with what he describes as “the most visceral experiential two hours that audiences can hope for”. Told from three points of view – land, sea and air – Dunkirk unfolds with a palpable sense of dread and tension, evoking the very human and immediate desire to survive. With cinematography from Hoyte van Hoytema, a score from Hans Zimmer, and an all-star supporting cast that includes Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy and Mark Rylance, this is the must-see spectacle of the summer. Today, Friday and Wednesday at 6pm and 8.15pm, Saturday at 3.30pm, 6pm and 8.15pm, Sunday at 5pm and 7.15pm, Monday at 5pm and 7.30pm, Tuesday at 2pm, 5pm and 7.30pm and Thursday at 4.30pm.

Thomas And Friends (U) In his twelfth movie, Reverend Awdry’s lovable little blue engine ventures to the mainland for the first time. After befriending the Experimental Engines, Thomas stumbles into the Steelworks, where two new engines, Frankie and Hurricane, soon put him to work. When James comes to find Thomas but gets trapped in the Steelworks, it’s up to Thomas and his newfound friends to rescue him. Saturday at 2pm and Sunday and Monday at 3.30pm.

NT Live: Yerma (15) Thursday at 7pm.