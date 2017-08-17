Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide August 17 to 24 - Melton Times

The Emoji Movie (U) Today at 1.30pm and 3.45pm.

The Big Sick (15) Today at 6pm.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (12A) Today at 8.30pm.

The Nut Job 2 (U) Will Arnett gives his throat a break from LEGO’s rasping Batman to voice a sprightly purple squirrel in this 3D animated sequel. We are back in Oakton City where the dastardly Mayor plans to demolish the animals’ home and develop the land into a giant amusement park. So it’s up to our reluctant squirrel hero, Surly, to rally his animal chums and save the day and their home. The original The Nut Job set a new record for the biggest opening weekend for an independent animated movie, making a sequel a nobrainer. This time round Jackie Chan joins the cast as Mr Feng, the leader of a street mouse gang. One to pop the kids in front of over the long summer holidays. Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday at 1.30pm and 3.45pm, Sunday at 12.30pm and 2.45pm and Wednesday and Thursday at 3.45pm.

Dunkirk (12A) The mass evacuation of more than 330,000 Allied troops from the beaches of Dunkirk in May 1940 was one of the most dramatic and pivotal episodes of the Second World War. In his latest feature, director Christopher Nolan plunges viewers into the thick of it with what he describes as “the most visceral experiential two hours that audiences can hope for”. Told from three points of view – land, sea and air – Dunkirk unfolds with a palpable sense of dread and tension, evoking the very human and immediate desire to survive. With cinematography from Hoyte van Hoytema, a score from Hans Zimmer, and an all-star supporting cast that includes Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy and Mark Rylance, this is the must-see spectacle of the summer. Friday, Saturday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 6pm and 8.15pm and Sunday at 5pm and 7.15pm.