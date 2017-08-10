Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide August 10 to 17 - Melton Times

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (U) Today at 1.30pm and 3.45pm.

Song to Song (15) Today at 6pm.

Baby Driver (15) Today at 8.45pm.

The Emoji Movie (Cert TBC) Hidden inside a smartphone, the bustling city of Textopolis is home to all emojis. Each emoji has only one facial expression, except for Gene, an exuberant emoji with multiple expressions. Determined to become “normal” like the other emojis, Gene enlists the help of his best friend Hi-5 and a notorious code breaker called Jailbreak. During their travels through the other apps, the three emojis discover a great danger that could threaten their phone’s very existence. Friday, Saturday, Monday and Thursday at 1.30pm and 3.45pm, Sunday at 2.15pm, Tuesday at 12noon and 2.15pm and Wednesday at 1.15pm and 3.30pm.

The Big Sick (15) Kumail is a Pakistani comic who meets an American graduate student named Emily at one of his stand-up shows. As their relationship blossoms, he soon becomes worried about what his traditional Muslim parents will think of her. When Emily suddenly comes down with an illness that leaves her in a coma, Kumail finds himself developing a bond with her deeply concerned mother and father. Friday, Saturday, Monday and Thursday at 6pm, Sunday and Tuesday at 7.30pm and Wednesday at 8.45pm

War For The Planet Of The Apes (12A) Friday and Monday at 8.30pm and Wednesday at 5.45pm.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (12A) Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, young Peter Parker returns home to live with his Aunt May. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man. He also tries to return to his normal daily routine distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just a friendly neighbourhood superhero. Peter must soon put his powers to the test when the evil Vulture emerges to threaten everything that he holds dear. Saturday and Thursday at 8.30pm and Sunday and Tuesday 4.30pm.