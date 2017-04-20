Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide April 20 to 27 - Melton Times

Beauty And The Beast (PG) Today at 1.15pm and 4pm, Friday at 12.30pm and 3.15pm, Saturday at 2.45pm and Sunday at 2.15pm.

NT Live: Rosencrantz And Guildenstern Today at 7pm.

Kong: Skull Island (12A) A team of explorers investigate an uncharted Pacific island that, unbeknownst to them, contains all manner of huge, scary beasts that evolution forgot – the monstrous Kong being the hugest and scariest. Tom Hiddleston leads an all-star cast in this dazzling reboot. Friday at 6pm, Saturday at 8.30pm and Sunday at 7.30pm.

Logan (15) In what is probably his final outing as the blade-knuckled superhero, Hugh Jackman returns as the now ageing Wolverine aka Logan. Here he is up against a cyborg team dedicated to eliminating mutants. Expect introspective moments among the pyrotechnic showpieces. Friday at 8.30pm, Saturday at 5.30pm, Tuesday at 7.30pm and Thursday at 8.15pm.

The Time Of Their Lives (12A) An elderly former movie star and her downtrodden pal set off on an unlikely road trip to France. Joan Collins and Pauline Collins are sublimely entertaining in a fast-paced, bittersweet comedy that might be called a silver-haired Thelma & Louise. Sunday at 5pm, Monday and Thursday at 6pm and Tuesday at 2pm.

Lion (PG) Five-year-old Saroo gets lost in Kolkata, 950 miles from his home in Madhya Pradesh. Afraid and disoriented, he is eventually adopted, and starts a new life in Australia. Twenty-five years later, the grown-up Saroo (Patel) falls in love with Lucy (Mara), who helps him to search for his mother back in India. Based on a true story, this emotionally charged film boasts shimmering visuals and dramatic heft. Monday at 8.15pm and Tuesday at 5pm.

RSC Live: Julius Caesar Wednesday at 7pm.