Real ale fans set to flock to Melton Mowbray Beer and Cider Festival

CAMRA members are gearing up for Melton’s 15th annual beer and cider festival.

Melton Mowbray branch of the Campaign for Real Ale will be hosting the event at the Cattle Market off Scalford Road on Friday, September 15 and Saturday, September 16, when it will run from 11am until late each day.

The festival will boast over 50 real ales and around 20 perrys and ciders. A new addition this year will be the key keg bar serving craft beer.

Live music comes from The Hound Dogs on Friday with Govannen, The Peas and Basket Case performing on Saturday.

There will be plenty of local breweries in attendance and a focus on independent London breweries this year.

Market manager Tim Webster said: “We’re looking forward to another good year.

“The event will kick off with the usual sponsors and VIPs evening on the Thursday (September 14), when special guests will be the Mayor of Melton and ten-year-old Grace Moore, a leukaemia-sufferer.

“Proceeds from the festival will be donated to a children’s leukemia charity, as a gesture to Grace and her family.”

Admission is £2 before 6pm and £5 after with CAMRA members getting free entry before 6pm and £2 after.