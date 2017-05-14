Ramble for Rainbows in Leicestershire

Serious strollers and amateur amblers in Leicestershire are needed to get rambling for Rainbows as the children’s hospice launches a new fundraising initiative.

Off the back of its successful Walk of Life event, Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People, which supports families from Leicestershire, has launched Ramble for Rainbows.

The idea is for walkers in Leicestershire to plan their route, get family and friends together and take on the sponsored walk in their own time.

Jess Dixon, Rainbows community fundraiser, said: “We’re very excited to be launching this fundraising challenge. We have tried to make it as easy as possible by encouraging you to do your sponsored walk in your own time, on a date to suit you. You can walk to challenge yourself, to commemorate a special occasion, in memory of a loved one or even just for the joy of seeing some beautiful countryside and getting out in the fresh air.

“May is also National Walking Month so it’s a perfect time to get thinking about it. Everyone of all ages and abilities can take part. It doesn’t matter if you are walking one mile or 20 – if we all get out there, ramble and raise some money, together we can have a truly massive and lasting impact on the lives of children and young people in the East Midlands.

“We’re hoping that as many participants as possible will join us at our annual open day on Saturday, September 16, where there will be an opportunity to hand over your sponsorship money in person and most importantly, see the amazing place that you’re supporting.”

To download a Ramble for Rainbows pack, visit rainbows.co.uk/ramble or call Jess on 01509 638023.