Quarter peal bell ringing event at Waltham church for Macmillan Cancer Support

A team of six bell ringers will attempt to ring a quarter peal at Waltham-on-the-Wolds church for a double celebration on Friday, April 28.

The occasion will mark the golden wedding anniversary of John and Christine Matthews, and also raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support, in recognition of John’s successful completion of an 18 week course of chemotherapy for prostate cancer.

Quarter peals are frequently rung in celebration of a local or national event, or sometimes in commemoration of a significant past event. John Matthews will lead the ringers in the quarter peal which will take about 45 minutes to complete and consists of 1,260 changes rung in a specific sequence. This requires skill, concentration and stamina on behalf of the ringers.

John was taught to ring as a boy by his father, who had been tower captain at Waltham church for many years. John followed in his footsteps and has now been tower captain himself for over 20 years. He has taught many ringers over the years, maintaining high standards and keeping the tradition alive within the community.

The quarter peal will start at 6pm and will be heard throughout the village. To donate to Macmillan Cancer Support visit www.justgiving.com/apealappeal

The church will be open for light refreshments and donation will also be taken at the bar at the Royal Horseshoes Inn.