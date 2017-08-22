Public invited to visit Old Manor House in Long Clawson

The Old Manor House in Long Clawson, the oldest historic house in the Melton borough, will be open to the public on Sunday (August 27) and bank holiday Monday.

The house, which is opposite the parish church and has parts dating back from 1580, will be open for conducted tours between 12noon and 5pm. A costumedguide will take visitors around the historic house.

Each of the tours, which will be limited to 12 people, will take about an hour and will start every 20 minutes from midday until 4.40pm.

Heritage lovers will also be able to sample delicious homemade Jacobean-style refreshments in the church served between 11.30am and 5pm. Tickets can bought on the day for £5 per person (accompanied children under 11 years free).

A pictorial display of the careful conservation undertaken over the last 20 years will be in St Remigius Church (across the road) along with artefacts discovered. The latest house guide, which includes a room-by-room description as well as a potted history of past proprietors, will also be on sale at £2.

All proceeds will be given to St Remigius Church Window Fund and Storehouse Melton.

The setting of this important house is controversially threatened by a proposed housing development.