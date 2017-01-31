Pub quiz to raise funds for Pablo’s Horse Sanctuary in Long Clawson

A horse sanctuary at Long Clawson will hold a quiz night at the start of next month to raise money for the work it does.

Pablo’s Horse Sanctuary will host the event at The Anne of Cleves pub, Melton, on Wednesday, March 1, at 7.30pm.

George Icke, fundraiser and volunteer in support of Pablo’s, said: “We have recently fallen on hard times and are trying to keep a vital service with the community open.

“We would love for everyone to join us, supporters new and old.”

It’s £2 per person and a maximum of four players are allowed in a team. Teams will play for a cash prize.

To book call George on 07500002012 or email him at georgeatpablos@gmail.com