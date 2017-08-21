Preparations well underway for popular street market at Langham

The residents of Langham are once again hosting their popular street market on bank holiday Monday.

All proceeds are donated towards the cost of running the village hall and this year promises to be the biggest and best ever, with close to 100 stalls selling a large variety of items.

Food will be available all day and there will be family games, barbecue and raffle as well as ample parking.

The fun starts from 11am on Church Street. Pitch bookings are from £15 and must be booked in advance. For more details contact Penny Viner on 01572 771115 or StreetMarket@LanghaminRutland.org