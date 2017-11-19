Popular male choir Belvoir Wassailers returning to Melton church

Have your say

Welby Lane Mission Church in Melton is hosting an annual concert by the popular Belvoir Wassailers on Tuesday, November 28, at, 7.30pm.

The choir was originally formed years ago from workers of the Belvoir Estate in order to sing at Christmas events at Belvoir Castle.

Having reformed in 2010, at the request of the current duchess, this highly talented 30 plus strong male voice choir now perform year round.

This year’s concert at the church, entitled “Christmas is coming” will include a varied programme of seasonal music by the choir, under the leadership of Caroline Jones.

They will also be joined by Jenny Walker, regular accompanist and Danielle Bridge, guest soloist.

Admission is free but a retiring collection will be taken for church funds.

Seasonal refreshments will be served in the interval and limited parking is available in the car park situated off Garden Lane, a few yards past the church.

Doors open at 7pm. For more information call Ann on (01664) 568192.