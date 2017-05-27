Pop along to Spanish tapas evening put on by ladies of Stathern Women’s Institute

A ‘Taste of Summer’ tapas evening has been organised for males and females by the ladies of Stathern Women’s Institute.

The event, to be held at Stathern War Memorial Institute, will take place on Saturday, June 10, at 7.30pm, and includes delicious Spanish tapas, music and dancing to the sound of Belvoir Academy.

Tickets are available from Stathern Stores, David Cox Butchers or Bridget Green on 07570 813212. They’re £13 for members and £16 for non-members.

Food menu to include croquettes, tortillas, chicken and prawns, antipasto and patatas bravas. Bring your own drink.