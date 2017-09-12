Plans unveiled for new cafe and bar venue in Melton

Plans have been unveiled to open an all-day continental-style cafe and bar in Melton.

Cerdo Lounge, which would be family-friendly and serve food throughout the day, has been earmarked for the former Bargain Buys store unit in Sherrard Street.

The licensing panel at Melton Council is set to consider whether to grant a premises licence for the venue at a meeting next week.

A report to go before members states: “The intention of the applicant is to operate a ‘food-led continental-style café/bar’.

“Opening will be all-day every day with food available at all times.

“There will be a focus towards being family-friendly with high chairs available, a selection of board games, daily newspapers and a free book swap facility.

“Music will be limited to background only.”

Opening hours, according to the application, would be 8am to 11.30pmon Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays and 8am to 12.30am on the remaining days.

In their application, Loungers Ltd state: “Management are very experienced in this style of operation and presently run similar cafe/bars in over 70 similar locations across the country.

“The product offered here will be unique to the area in terms of the menu, beverages and the atmosphere created.”

Leicestershire Police have voiced concerns about the impact of a new licensed premises in an area of the town where there are already many others.

Pc Jonathan Webb, in a representation to go before the panel, cites the council’s policy which highlights the ‘alcohol-related harms’ linked to establishments serving drinks over longer trading hours.

His report adds: “The premises appears to provide substantial food during its hours of operation and has provided a number of conditions within their operating schedule.

“However they have not supplied any reference to conditions that demonstrate the premises would not add to the existing cumulative impact.

“We believe that we are right to protect the cumulative impact policy and that the committee should hear from the applicant and be able to question them as to their intentions for the premises.”

A letter of objection has also been lodged with the council, stating that the planned cafe/bar would lead to crime and disorder and cause a public nuisance in the town.

The letter refers to the existence of 27 premises licences already being granted in Melton and that a further one would put further strain on an already stretched police force in the town.