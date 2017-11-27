Places available at Melton borough’s Royal Voluntary Service lunch clubs

Have your say

A charity is offering people the opportunity to attend its Melton borough lunch clubs.

The Royal Voluntary Service guarantees to offer a two course hot lunch and good company for all who choose to join them.

Each club aims to put on an activity each week such as bingo, a raffle or quiz. The cost per meet is around £5.

The three clubs are at:

-The Cove, Sysonby Street, Melton, 11.15am-1.15pm, Wednesdays.

-Melton Bowls Club, Leicester Road, Melton, 12noon, every other Monday.

- Asfordby Bradgate Flats, 12noon, every Wednesday.

For more details email leicsrutlandhub@royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk