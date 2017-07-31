Pie event in Melton tickles the taste buds of thousands

Sweet and savoury, hot and cold, traditional and unusual pies were available for visitors to purchase at PieFest at the weekend.

Pastry lovers who attended the two-day event, at the town’s livestock market, were able to sample, buy and eat plenty of golden brown bites.

Ian Rowley shows off his stall full of all things with French flavour PHOTO: Tim Williams

Organiser Matthew O’Callaghan said: “We were very pleased with the event. There was around a fifty per cent increase in the number of people who turned up and another fifty per cent increase in the number of pie traders.

“One thing that seemed to be very popular this year was the sale of hot pies. Many helped themselves to pie, mash and mushy pies as well as apple pie and custard.”

PieFest included demonstrations and workshops on how to make the perfect pie. The Pie Theatre programme featured talks from Great British Bake Off star Frances Quinn and Stephen Hallam.

Another highlight was the sale of unusually named pies by Brockleby’s who exhibited penguin, wild deer, wild beaver and Moroccan lamb.

Michelle and Eleanor Colbourne sell their products from the Gluten Free Bakery PHOTO: Tim Williams

Apart from just pies, visitors were able to browse at cheeses, chutneys, cakes, chocolate, beer and cider.

Great British Bake Off queen Frances Quinn demonstrates her baking skills in the main hall PHOTO: Tim Williams

Plenty to tempt the sweet-toothed customers PHOTO: Tim Williams

The Melton Band added some musical accompianment to the Pie Fest atmosphere PHOTO: Tim Williams