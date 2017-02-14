Pick up your copy of Melton What’s On guide

A new What’s On in Melton Mowbray guide has been published to promote and showcase the town’s strong and growing events programme.

The booklet is produced annually by the Melton Mowbray Business Improvement District (BID), and around 35,000 copies are set to be given to residents, businesses, tourism providers and group travel operators.

Town centre manager and (BID) manager Shelagh Core said: “Events guides are being distributed to Melton Library, Melton Carnegie Museum, Dickinson and Morris, The Melton Cheeseboard, 54A King Street Coffee Shop, Miss B’s Tearooms, The Samworth Centre, Elms Cafe and Melton Borough Council.

“Key events to look out for will be the Great British Festival of Pies in March, the grand finale of British Pie Week and the Pie Awards; new Teenage Markets and first time events from last year, such as Chilli Fest, Choc Fest and Pie Fest.

“New events for 2017 will be Painting the Town Red on June 18, a real taste of rural countryside in the town centre and Melton’s first Folk Festival and Craft Fair on August 6, a great line up of musical entertainment from 12noon to 10pm.”

The full What’s On in Melton Mowbray guide can be found on the Melton Borough Council website.