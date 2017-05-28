Parkinson’s UK calls for Garden Gatherings in Melton

Parkinson’s UK is encouraging people to take part in its Garden Gathering fundraising event this summer.

Garden Gathering is a new, feel good fundraiser designed to encourage people across the country to host mini-festivals in their gardens to raise vital funds for Parkinson’s research.

The Parkinson’s UK Melton Mowbray Support Group is already planning their festival.

Christine Radford, chair of the Melton group, said: “We’re really looking forward to hosting our own summer festival for Parkinson’s UK. We hope to have sunshine, smiles, friendship and lots of fun.

“There will be refreshments, live music, stalls, games for all ages and of course, the beautiful garden to enjoy.”

The Melton Mowbray Garden Gathering will be on Sunday, July 2, from 2-5pm, at 1 Melbray Drive.

All money raised from Garden Gathering will help Parkinson’s UK to support people across the East Midlands, as well as funding their work to fund better treatments and ultimately, a cure.

Katie Thomas, regional fundraiser for Parkinson’s UK in the East Midlands, said: “Garden Gathering is the perfect opportunity to bring together friends and family, while raising money for a worthwhile cause.

“Now that the days are beginning to getting lighter and warmer, it’s the perfect time to plan an event. Organising your own mini-festival means you can be as creative as you like. We’re looking forward to seeing what Garden Gatherings people come up with, and hope that everyone in Melton and the East Midlands gets behind us to make our first year a huge success.”

For more information on hosting your own Garden Gathering for Parkinson’s UK and to download a fundraising pack, see www.parkinsons.org.uk/garden-gathering