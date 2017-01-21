Pamper evening to raise cash for Ab Kettleby School

A ladies pamper evening is being held at Ab Kettleby Primary School hall on Thursday, February 2 to help raise money for new IT equipment such as ipads.

The event, from 7pm to 9pm, will include beauty treatments such as scalp and hand massages, nail painting, threading and Angel Card readings.

There will also be beauty items to buy such as handmade hair accessories, jewellery, candles, Arbonne, Tropic and Forever Living, cakes by Wild Fig Catering and a raffle.

The night has been organised by Friends of Ab Kettleby School (FOAKS).

Tickets are £5 or £4 if purchased in advance. They include a free glass of wine.

Treasurer Stephanie Morriss said: “This is the firsttime we have tried a pamper evening and are hoping for a great turn out.

“Most treatments are bookable so we advise contacting us as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

“Refreshments are available on the night, so please come along and enjoy an evening of relaxation and pampering and a free glass of wine.”

Tickets are available at the school gate from a member of FOAKS or through the group’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FriendsofAbKettlebySchool/?fref=ts