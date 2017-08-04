Paintings from members of Oakham Art Group on display at Melton Library

Have your say

Visitors to Melton Library are invited to gaze at the wondrous pieces of art in Oakham Art Group’s summer exhibition.

The gallery has been mounted since the end of July, for a five week period closing on Thursday, August 31.

The exhibition comprises around 70 paintings priced from £25 upwards, all framed and ready to hang.

The work is available to browse and buy during library opening hours which are 10am until 6pm Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and 10am until 4pm on Saturday.