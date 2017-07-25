Outdoor cinema comes to Twinlakes ahead of busy summer activity programme at the Melton theme park

Have your say

Popcorn at the ready as Melton is to welcome an outdoor cinema to bring families together at Twinlakes.

Sit outside and watch Finding Dory on a gigantic screen at the theme park tomorrow from 4pm.

Tabitha Swatton, marketing assistant, said: “Why not come along and join us for our outdoor cinema screenings shown on the biggest LED screen you will ever see.

“Gem 106 will be there giving out popcorn and goodies.”

Guests are also entitled to bring their own picnic, but food and drink will be available on site if that is preferred.

Twinlakes is also hosting popular attraction Kids Rock Concerts (August 26).

Tabitha added: “We’ve hired a Glastonbury style professional stage from local company Hawthorn Theatrical for our Kids Rock Concerts to give a truly festival experience.

“Performing will be tribute acts for Adele, Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran. The time for this is yet to be confirmed.”

These events have been brought in as added value for day visitors and annual pass holders.

Open daily from 10am, admission to the park is from £7.99. For more information visit https://www.twinlakespark.co.uk/tickets-prices/