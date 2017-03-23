Open garden event at Gunthorpe Hall

Keen horticulturists are being offered the chance to visit a special garden near Oakham.

On Sunday, between 2pm and 5pm, the grounds at Gunthorpe Hall (LE15 8QS) will open to welcome members of the public as part of the National Gardens Scheme.

The large garden in a country setting has extensive views across Rutland’s landscape with the carpets of daffodils and spring flowering shrubs being notable features.

A great deal of recent redesign has transformed this garden with more recent works being undertaken on the kitchen garden and around the former stable yard.

Admission is £4 and free for children under 16. Light refreshments will be served.