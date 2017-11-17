Old, new and interesting nativity scenes to illumine Melton’s Sage Cross Methodist Church for Festival of Cribs

Have your say

Beautiful nativity scenes will take centre stage in Sage Cross Methodist Church when another Festival of Cribs returns to Melton.

The popular festive event will feature cribs from around the world, made from many different materials and in many different styles.

Coordinator Margaret Phillips said: “We’re hoping for around 100 cribs again. Much of the event remains the same as last year.

“One or two local people have made their own this year.”

The festival starts at 10am to 4pm on Saturday, December 2 and 10.30m to 3pm on Sunday, December 3. Admission by programme will be £2 with children under 12 free.

Hot food will be available in Wesley Hall on both days.

Proceeds from the event will be in aid of the Sage Cross Development Fund.