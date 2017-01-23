Nominations are sought for Melton Mayor Awards 2017

Mayor of Melton David Wright is inviting worthy nominations for his Mayor’s Awards.

There are three categories to put people forward for.

The Award of Merit recognises those who make a voluntary and selfless contribution to the community.

The Melton Borough Award acknowledges those who contribute to the life of the borough which could be through their paid work.

The Young Citizen Award recognises the positive role young people play in the community (upper age limit now 25).

The Mayor said: “I am delighted to be able to launch the Mayor’s Awards for 2017 and to continue the Mayoral tradition of celebrating those in our community who give selflessly of their time and energies towards supporting and helping others. It is only fitting that we recognise and acknowledge this kind of service which is invaluable to our community.

“These individuals don’t seek personal recognition and often quietly go about their good work, sometimes unnoticed. I want to let them know that they really are appreciated and to provide an opportunity for us to thank them publicly.”

To nominate a person or organisation for any of the award categories you must complete an online nomination form by visiting http://www.melton.gov.uk/info/1001/mayor/180/mayor_awards_2017, call the Mayor’s office on (01664) 502314 or email Mayor@melton.gov.uk for a form.

For more details on all the awards and to find out who has received awards in the past visit www.melton.gov.uk.

The closing date for completed nomination forms to be received is Monday, March 6.