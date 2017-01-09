Nominate a Melton inspiring teenager for award

Nominations are still open for awards to celebrate the achievements of young people in Leicestershire.

The 2017 Lord Lieutenant’s Awards are open to young people aged 13-19 living in the county.

Four of the five categories Young Braveheart of the Year, Young Volunteer of the Year, Young Most Improved Sports Person of the Year, Young Artist of the Year (The Joe Humphries Memoial Award) close to online entries on January 31.

The fifth category, Young Investigator of the Year, is a special award that will be given to someone who investigates and presents a piece of creative research which is inspired by the story of the 5th Northern General Hospital – now the Fielding Johnson Building at the University of Leicester. Entries close on February 19.

Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Jennifer, Lady Gretton, said: “Having led the awards for more than a decade now, I look forward each year to hearing about the remarkable efforts of our young people and their outstanding endeavours.

“As ever, the award categories highlight bravery, creativity, strength of spirit and selflessness – which can inspire us all in Leicester and Leicestershire.

“I am particularly keen to see the creative projects which young people are being invited to undertake. I hope time-travelling investigators will enjoy the challenge of revisiting our war time heritage.”

The finalists and their parents will be invited to a special ‘red carpet’ awards evening and dinner held in April and hosted by the Lord Lieutenant.

Category winners will receive prizes suggested by their nominators to the value of £500 and all shortlisted entrants will receive a prize.

The overall Lord Lieutenant’s Young Person of the Year, will be chosen from the category winners, and will be presented with an extra special trophy.

To find out more information about the Lord Lieutenant’s awards or to nominate a young person go online at www.leicestershire.gov.uk/llawards