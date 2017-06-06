New venue and time for Melton dementia groups

Two Alzheimer’s Society groups in the Melton area are moving to a new home and starting at a different time in a bid to reach more people affected by dementia.

The Carers Support Group and the Activity Group for people with dementia will now meet at Dove Cottage Day Hospice in Stathern, on the fourth Friday of every month, from 10.30am to 12noon.

The first session at the new venue is June 23 and the original planned session at the old venue, Melton Carnegie Museum, on June 21, at 2-3.30pm, is now cancelled.

Sue Davies, from Alzheimer’s Society in Leicestershire, said: “There are more than 700 people with dementia in the Melton borough and this number is continuing to rise, but we believe that with the right support people can live well with the condition.

“We’re really thrilled to be uniting with Dove Cottage as we’ve an opportunity to utilise our resources more effectively, following a decline in attendances at our current location. We hope the new venue will help people living with dementia in the more rural parts of Melton to access our support.

“Our Memory Cafe which meets at Melton Carnegie Museum, on the second Friday of every month, is not changing and we welcome people living with dementia and their carers to attend.”

For more information on attending the group call Alzheimer’s Society on 0116 231 6921.