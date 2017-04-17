National Watersports Festival heads to Rutland Water

Plenty of businesses in Rutland are rallying around a new festival, which will be held at Sykes Lane, Rutland Water, in June.

Tickets for the National Watersports Festival, sponsored by Anglian Water and The Grainstore Brewery in Oakham, are now on sale for a packed weekend of windsurfing and stand up paddle boarding, from June 2-4.

Event director, Allan Cross said: “We’re really chuffed to be bringing the NWF to Rutland Water and thank Anglian Water, The Grainstore and all our supporters for making this venue our fantastic new home.

“There will be plenty to see and do for visitors, whether they’re professionals or new to the sport, with varied coaching sessions and clinics available over the course of the weekend.”

Visitors to the event can also take part in taster sessions, browse the huge trade show, watch live music from the likes of The Houndogs, enjoy the renowned evening parties and marvel at a pyrotechnics display by Aerosparx on the Saturday night, which will take place from an aerodynamics team flying over the water.

The event is regarded as ‘the peoples’ festival’ as the regular ‘weekend warrior’ gets the chance to race alongside legends of the sports. Everyone is welcome regardless of experience, their ‘kit’ or what their van looks like.

Tickets can be purchased for the whole weekend, for camping, day time tickets or for entrance to the evening parties from www.nationalwatersportsfestival.com