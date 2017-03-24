Must see show at Queniborough to include 50s and 60s music

Eddie and The Gold Tops, a Live and Local music show will be performed at Queniborough Village Hall on Sunday, April 9, at 7.30pm.

The warm hearted tale by the Badapple Theatre Company follows the story of a milkman who wants to be a pop star with 50s and 60s inspired music.

Tickets for the event, booked in advance are £9 for adults, £8 for children 18 and under, and £8 for OAP’s. They will be £11 on the door.

Doors open at 7pm and there will be a licensed bar and a raffle. Proceeds from the evening will go towards Queniborough Village Hall.

Book now on 0116 2698256.