The Voice star Howard Rose thanks fans with special Melton gig

Melton singing star Howard Rose put on a special gig in the town for fans who have supported him since he had his beloved guitars stolen.

The instruments, one of which he used to get to the final of the 2015 series of TV talent show, The Voice, were taken from his van last month while it was parked overnight outside his girlfriend’s property in London.

Howard Rose with Noel Arms landlords Archie Pearson and Megan Astbury before he played a gig there to thank Melton people who helped him after his guitars were stolen EMN-170929-135952001

Schoolgirl Eva Finnemore, a fan and a music pupil of Howard’s, launched a fundraising campaign after hearing about the theft in a bid to buy him a new guitar.

She has so far raised more than £1,000 through an online page and a further £65 through busking at the recent teenage market in Melton.

And a special gig Howard put on for fans, at the Noel Arms pub in Burton Street, generated a further £400 for the fund.

Eva also played a 25-minute set at the show, and there were also performances from other local artists George Simpson and Sophia Marshall.

Eva’s mum, Melanie, said: “The gig was fab and it was supported by a lot of his friends. Slowly we are getting towards the target.”

Howard said: “The support I have had from people in Melton has been so humbling.

“I really didn’t expect them to rally behind me like they have and I am so grateful.”

Go online at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/evarosemusic if you would like to contribute to the fundraising page.