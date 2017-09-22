Still tickets left for musical comedy about Charles Darwin at Upper Broughton Village Hall

A critically acclaimed one-man musical comedy for all ages about Charles Darwin and his scientific theories is to be staged at Upper Broughton Village Hall.

The Origin of Species will be performed by Tangram Theatre Company on Saturday (September 30), at 7.30pm.

The production is packed with audience interaction, big theories, terrible puns, brilliant physical comedy and original songs about everything from boring barnacles to the perils of marrying your cousin.

Tickets for the show are £12 for adults and £5 for children under 16. They’re available by calling Tim Flood on 01664 823165.