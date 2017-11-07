Residents complain about sleepless nights caused by late night Melton raves

Residents on the outskirts of Melton say they have had sleepless nights because of loud music coming from two suspected raves in the early hours of the morning.

Large groups of young people gathered at the former poultry farm off Sandy Lane overnight on Saturday and Sunday, as well as at the same time the weekend before.

A man who lives near the site, and who declined to be named, told the Melton Times he was so angry that he had emailed Melton MP Sir Alan Duncan to complain.

He said: “Yet again residents living at Burton Hall and the surrounding area have had to endure another sleepless night - the second in a week - due to raves at the redundant Melchick Poultry Site of Sandy Lane.

“This is the third time this happened this year.

“I have reported this to the council who basically fobbed me off and the police basically stood by and let it happen which I find a dereliction of duty.

“I would like to know why the council and police are not doing anything to stop this from happening again.”

There were also multiple reports on social media the previous weekend from residents who heard loud music from the site into the early hours.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “At about 2.10am on Sunday morning we were called out to a report of a large number of cars being parked on Sandy Lane in Melton.

“Officers spoke to a lot of people who were present but they were on private land and there were no reports of anti-social behaviour or crimianl activity.

“If loud music was reported then it is a matter for Melton Borough Council to deal with.”

Melton Council said it had not fielded any complaints relating to raves in Melton.

Harrinder Rai, the council’s head of communities and neighbourhoods, said: “The council has not picked up anything significant reported to us of activities over the weekend.”

