Reckless’s Melton gig at the Noels raises thousands for Crohn’s and Colitis UK

A well attended gig at a popular Melton pub has raised a massive £2,521 for Crohn’s and Colitis UK.

Tribute rock band Reckless performed a one-off acoustic set at The Noels Arms, and organised an auction, raffle, tombola, golden ticket draw and Bra Pong, which contributed to the total raised.

The charity fundraiser was the idea of band member Ray Callcut and put together with help from friends.

Noels regular David Matthews said: “The charity was chosen because several regulars have family who live with Inflammatory Bowel Disease, (IBD).

“We were touched by the support and generosity of all the local businesses who donated prizes and who supported us on the day.”