Nostalgic vinyl related art and memorabilia exhibition ‘Turntable Treasure’ at Melton’s Fourwalls

A vintage collectibles business has teamed up with a rare record dealer to host an exhibition of nostalgic vinyl related art and memorabilia in Melton.

Clutterfingers Vintage, based at Waltham on the Wolds, is collaborating with John Manship Records, to display at the Fourwalls gallery on Burton Street.

The exhibition runs until next Thursday (November 30), from 10am-5pm, daily (Monday to Saturday), and comprises unique music and record-themed wall art, posters, soul and jazz artist photographs, framed memorabilia, books, records and mid-century collectables.

Stars of the show include a beautiful Wurlitzer jukebox playing rock and roll 45s, a stunning red 1960’s Dansette record player and original photographs of The Supremes, Four Tops, Mick Jagger and Ray Charles, by the late world-renowned British rock photographer David Redfern.

Visitors can marvel and wince at the £9,000 broken record - the northern soul holy grail by Don Gardner, ‘Cheating Kind,’ that was run over by a delivery van on its way to a customer, its shattered pieces now framed for posterity.

Devastated sender John Manship, said: “It has taken some years for me to get to the stage where I can tell the story with a wry smile instead of an anguished sob!”

Also for viewing will be the only known copy of the original words and music to Tobi Legend’s ‘Time Will Pass You By’ - in the form of its copyright submission file from 1960’s Detroit.

Theresa Price, proprietor of Clutterfingers Vintage and curator of the exhibition, said: “The song’s writers could have had no inkling 50 years ago, that their poignant reflection on life’s fleeting fragility would become Wigan Casino’s end of night anthem, still hallowed on Northern Soul dance floors around the world to this very day.”