Music fans have a blast at Stathern’s Party in the Park

“One of the best turnouts in years” was how the main organiser of Stathern Party in the Park described the day.

Stathern Recreation Association chairman Daniel Swain said that the event, (Saturday, September 9), also made a profit of over £3,000.

Evening sets in on the village park PHOTO: Martin Fagan

The mini music festival on the village green included performances from Belvoir Dance Academy, Mike Hill, Starter for 10, Faulty New Goods, Belvoir Academy and Ollie Jakes Band.

Other attractions included a bar serving beer and cocktails and wood-fired pizzas which sold really well.

Daniel said: “The day was great thanks to the support of local bands. Without them Party in the Park wouldn’t be what it is.

“The money raised will be put back into the play park and help with the maintenance.

A postcard from Stathern's Party in the Park PHOTO: Martin Fagan

“The event has been running for about 14 years now. Des Hughes got me into organising it, he passed away this year, but he was fundamental in its growth.

“Thanks to everyone who came out and supported us.”