Melton Mowbray Orchestra to perform graceful concert at Waltham-on-the-Wolds church

A concert staged by Melton Mowbray Orchestra will be held at Waltham-on-the-Wolds St Mary Magdalene Church on Saturday.

The evening will raise funds for Dove Cottage Day Hospice in Stathern.

Churchwarden Elizabeth Leiper said: “This is the third of our shared fundraising concerts at Waltham Church - an evening extravaganza of classical favourites including Gilbert and Sullivan, Purcell, Mozart, Vaughan Williams, Beethoven, Schubert and the Radetzky March by Johann Strauss.

“We’re extremely proud of being able to help Dove, which gives so much to our community. We’re always pleased to hear from any interesting musical groups who’d like to help us in providing support to many worthy local organisations across the Borough of Melton.”

If you’re interested in helping call Elizabeth on (01664) 444266.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. Tickets for the concert are available on the door for £10. Under 16s go free and there will be refreshments and a raffle.