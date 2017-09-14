Melton Gig Guide: September 14 to 17 - Melton Times

The Noels Arms is hosting another Wax Comical tonight. Comedians on the bill feature Jon Pearson, Rik Carranza, Fran Jenking, Patrick Draper, Rob Rouse.

Rik Carranza - Comedian, host, geek, part Filipino, part Scottish, part dinosaur. As the only Scottish/Filipino comic on the UK circuit, Rik’s dual heritage gives him a wealth of funny stories from an intriguing perspective and experience.

Rob Rouse - You may recognise Rob from 8 out of 10 cats, Spoons, The Friday Night Project, Celebrity Juice, Dave’s One Night Stand and John Bishop’s Only Joking.

Fran Jenking - Fran is a stand-up comedian from Nottingham. His unique observations are surely going to make every audience feel better about themselves, whilst they have a good laugh at his expense.

Patrick Draper - Patrick first nonchalantly ambled onto the stage in October 2011, he has cemented his place on the UK comedy circuit with a mixed bag of deadpan jokes, visual gags and songs.

Acoustic dualists Ray Callcut and Richard Hewson return together at The Market Tavern on Friday as part of Melton Mowbray Beer and Cider Festival.

The Hounddogs will also headline at the venue the same evening. They’re quite simply one of the best rock and roll bands in the UK. Their wild energy has to be seen to be believed.

On Friday the Noels Arms will host acoustic soloist Lee Robertshaw. He will play a blend of classic rock, indie anthems, ballads and modern chart hits.

The Market Tavern is hosting three acts on Saturday as part of Melton Mowbray Beer and Cider Festival.

Govannen will bring their jigs and reels, contemporary Irish songs and for fun throw in some blues and rock ‘n’ roll hits.

The Peas will entertain crowds. The duo have no rules, the wrong chords but the right melody and kazoos.

The Rhythm Revellers will headline and play the best in new romantic and 80s pop with synth and sax. A reflection of what that era was all about the sound, the attitude, and the performance, with authentic male and female vocals.

The Genny B has booked Velvet Gorilla on Saturday. Velvet Gorilla play classic rock faves through the decades. Lock up your daughters, shut up shop and spread the word.

The Lohmann Rhythm and Blues Orchestra debut at Frisby Village Hall, on Saturday. This eight piece band are an institution in Germany. They’ve been together for almost 30 years. The group perform a great selection of classic and contemporary R&B, soul, blues, jump jive and ska.

Saturday sees Lil’ Jimtion perform at the Noels Arms. You can rely on them to play high-energy covers delivered in their own unique style. Expect accordion acrobatics, formidable grooves and rhythms and the sweetest harmonies.

The excellent Karen Carter will headline at The Grapes on Saturday. She will play floor fillers from the 60s to the present day.

The Noels Arms host Onyx 21 on Sunday. They’re a duo of female vocals by Jodie Campbell and acoustic guitar by Steve Wilkinson. They met whilst in The Twisted Sisters. Their set list is ever growing with a unique twist on classics from Foo Fighters to Adele.

On Sunday, The Groove Merchants will gig at The Geese and Fountain at Croxton Kerrial. They have an extensive collection of instrumental material and the ensemble provides a perfect backing for vocalists, of which the group has many experienced ones.