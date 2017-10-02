Mouth-watering ChocFest returning to Melton for second bite of the cherry

Melton will be the place for chocolate lovers next month when the annual ChocFest event returns to the town.

ChocFest is one of the UK’s most popular chocolate festivals and will be held from November 18-19 at Melton Cattle Market.

At this year’s ChocFest, there will be tastings, demonstrations, talks, workshops and plenty of choclate and associated food and drink to buy from some of the best UK producers.

Exhibitors will be offering chocolates, chocolate cakes, pies, crepes, brownies, tarts, liquers, doughnuts, macarons, desserts, marshmallows, biscuits and even chocloate pizzas, kebabs, moonshine mead, wine and beer.

The event is supported by Leicester-based Cocoa Amore, an award-winning choclatier. Cocoa Amore will be conducting workshops on the art of making handmade chocolates, just in time for Christmas.

There will also be tutored tastings including wine and chocolates and a full programme of talks and demonstrations in the ChocFest Theatre including the history of chocolate, chocolate tasting, truffle-making and baking with chocolate.

Organiser Matthew O’Callaghan said: “Last year was the inaugural ChocFest and this year, we’re expecting one of the largest gatherings of UK chocolatiers ever.

“The festival will be undeniably indulgent and for one weekend, you can forget counting the calories as they’ll be so much on offer for those with a sweet tooth.

“If you feel guilty about consuming the chocolate yourself, they’ll make excellent Christmas gifts for friends and family!”

There is coach parking available on site for up to 50 and group offers are available on request. Contact matthewocall@gmail.com for more details.

Tickets are priced at £6 (£5 in advance). Children under 16 enter free. Advance tickets are on sale from the Visit Leicester Centre in Leicester and Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe in Melton, or online. For more information visit www.ukchocfest.co.uk