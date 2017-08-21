More men wanted to join Melton choir that sings songs from around the world

Melton’s community choir, Global Harmony, is 20-years-old next year and is on the lookout for singers with deep voices!

The friendly and welcoming group want more men to join and help them continue to perform vibrant songs from around the world for charity, in at least three concerts per year.

Member Sarah Bowie said: “Apart from Vera, a female stalwart of the bass section for many years, there are currently only six men who sing the lowest part - they do a great job, but the basses need a boost in numbers to help them sound even better.

“Global’s motto is, “If you can talk, then you can sing.” There are no scary auditions and all the songs are learnt by ear.

“If your voice is more Barry White than Barry Gibb, the choir would love to meet you.”

The first rehearsal of the autumn term is on Monday, September 4 in Melton.

For more information about the mixed cappella world music choir visit www.globalharmony.org.uk or call the group’s musical director Liz Underhill on 01476 550972.