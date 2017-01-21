Misiuda dance pupils will take you on a round the world journey at Melton Theatre

The Misiuda Academy of Dance will perform their ‘All Aboard!’ dance show at Melton Theatre on Saturday February 4.

The bright and colourful show is a cruise around the world visiting Europe, Antarctica, Asia and South America and is a showcase of modern, tap and ballet from performers age three to adults. There will be a matinee at 1pm and an evening show at 6pm.

There will also be a raffle at both performances in aid of Mind, the mental health charity. Tickets are £14 for adults and £12.50 for concessions. They are available on (01664) 851111 or at www.meltontheatre.co.uk