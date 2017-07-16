Midlands artist coaches Melton kids to craft colourful creations in National Express competition

A professional artist is giving kids the chance to have a national coach be a canvas for their artwork.

Children in Melton are being asked to draw people in with a picture of their favourite local landmark.

The Colour the Coach competition, run by National Express, will give one lucky artist aged between five and 15 the chance to display their work on the side of one of their buses.

As well as a special one-off livery the winner will also receive a £50 cheque.

Contestants have until Friday, July 28 to get sketching their favourite scene.

Artist Paul Parkin, who will be judging the competition, set an example by drawing his favourite Midlands scene, the Frank Whittle arches in Coventry.

Applicants should draw their designs on a sheet of A4 paper, using whatever materials they want, and write their address, age, phone number and email address on the back. All entries should be sent to National Express Coach Art Competition, National Express House, Mill Lane, Birmingham, B5 6DD.

For more information visit www.nationalexpress.com or call 0871 781 81 81.