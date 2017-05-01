Memories of old Melton set to come flooding at church fundraiser

Memories of old Melton will come flooding back during a fundraising evening organised by Welby Lane Mission Church.

The event - entitled Old Photos of Melton (number 10) with Arthur Payne and Colin Avery - will be held on Saturday, at Welby Lane Mission Church (car park off Garden Lane), from 7pm.

Doors open at 6.25pm and light refreshments will be served. The event has free admission but a collection will be taken for church funds.

Organiser Ann Musson said: “Enjoy a nostalgic evening of memories and forgotten images of old Melton Mowbray shops, buildings and streets.”