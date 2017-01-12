Melton volunteers wanted to help the RAF Association

The Royal Air Forces Association, the charity that supports the welfare of serving and former-serving personnel and their dependants, wants people from the Melton area to join its volunteering programme.

The organisation provide a wide range of needs-based welfare support. This includes everything from providing home visits and much needed short breaks, to offering advice and, in some cases, financial assistance in times of difficulty.

Beena Chauhan, Royal Air Forces Association area volunteer coordinator for the south east and eastern area, said: “Volunteering for the association is both exciting and rewarding. We offer a variety of exciting roles, each with different tasks and commitment required.

“In the Melton area we need more befrienders, fundraisers and branch volunteers.”

If you can help register at www.rafa.org.uk/volunteer email volunteers@rafa.org.uk or call 0800 018 2361 for a chat about the roles.