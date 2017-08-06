Melton Theatre to present ‘An evening with Kristina Rihanoff and Tristan MacManus

Strictly Come Dancing stars, Kristina Rihanoff and Tristan MacManus are heading to Melton this autumn with a fantastic night of song, dance and stories from their time on the BBC hit show.

The pair will demonstrate their amazing Ballroom and Latin routines such as the Waltz, the Paso Doble, the Samba and favourites like the Charleston and the Argentine Tango.

The evening will be hosted and feature performances by Mark Read from boy band A1. There is also a limited amount of VIP tickets available, where the audience can meet the cast after the show for autographs and photo opportunities.

Tickets for the show on October 18, at 7.30pm are £27 for adults, £25 concessions and £46 VIP meet and greet, subject to booking fee.

For more information visit www.meltontheatre.co.uk or call (01664) 851111.