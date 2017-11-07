Melton Sports shop is hosting a bake off and sweepstake for Children in Need

Melton Sports will be ‘doing its thing’ for BBC Children in Need on Saturday, (November 18), with an in-store event, a bake off and sweepstake.

The shop, in King Street, is teaming up with sports massage therapist Will Goodbourn who will be offering free advice and short treatments, while Arbonne independent consultant Sarah Helstrip will be offering customers the chance to sample its natural Phytosport nutrition range.

The bake off will have a chocolate theme as Melton hosts ChocFest that weekend while team member Saskia Davies will be doing Melton parkrun for the sweepstake. The distance is five kilometres and whoever guesses closest to her time, for a stake of £1, will win a £25 gift voucher.