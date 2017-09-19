Melton singer performing at major Northen Soul concert

A vocalist whose dad played Northern Soul records as a DJ, will be performing with some of the music and dance movement’s biggest legends at a major event this weekend.

Melton-born Stefan Taylor’s mum and dad will be watching their son at Northern Soul Survivors Weekender at Skegness, with backing band The Signatures, supporting Dean Parrish, Brenda Holloway, Tommy Hunt and Tobi Legend.

Northern Soul emerged from the British Mod scene in the early 70s and Stefan (real surname Gackowski) considers it to be an honour to be invited to this live event which is being organised by Russ Winstanley, who established the world famous Wigan Northern Soul Club “The Wigan Casino.”

“I’m really looking forward to it. I can’t wait,” said Stefan, 23. “My love of Northern Soul music intrinsically came from my dad and listening to him playing the records as a child, but it’s only since I’ve been performing with The Signatures that I’ve really come to love it. It’s full of energy and passion.

“When I start performing on stage and the audience begin dancing straight away, I’ll know I must be doing something right.”

His dad, Bernie, who will be with Stefan’s mum, Elaine, at the Butlins Camp to hear their son perform, said: “We’re so proud of Stefan and are amazed that he will be performing with Northern Soul legends, whose records I used to play when I was his age.”

Stefan has toured all over the country at live Northern Soul events, but at Skegness he will perform before his largest audience yet (about 8,000 people).

Stefan’s manager, Gavin Webb, owner of Catman Boogie Music and Entertainments, said: “It’s a great opportunity for Stefan, who’ll be the youngest singer on stage.

“Stefan has a great vocal range and he sounds amazing, so I’m sure he’ll go down well with the original Northern Soul artists, as well as the crowd.”

Northern Soul Survivors Weekender runs from September 22-25. For more information visit https://www.bigweekends.com/the-weekends/specialist-music-weekends/northern-soul.aspx