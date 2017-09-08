Melton set to be grub hub for 14th time at food festival

All eyes will be on Melton, next month, when the largest regional food festival in the country rolls into town for the 14th year.

The East Midlands Food Festival will be held at Melton Mowbray Market (Saturday, October 7, from 10am to 5pm and Sunday, October 8, from 10am to 4pm. It will showcase some of the UK’s best locally-produced food and drink from around 200 exhibitors.

There will be live demonstrations from professional chefs such as Rachel Green and Jo Pratt in the Food Theatre, expert butchers showing people how to carve and cook the best joints of meat, entertainment with a gospel choir and ukulele band, a new, enlarged Kids Food Zone, and street food with hot dishes from around the world.

Tickets are priced at £6 (£5 in advance). Children under 16 enter free. Advance tickets are on sale from the Visit Leicester Centre and Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe in Melton, or online from www.meltonmowbrayfoodfestival.co.uk

Coach parking is available on site for up to 50 coaches and group offers are available on request. Contact info@meltonmowbrayfoodfestival.co.uk for more details.

Matthew O’Callaghan, organiser, said: “The festival goes from strength to strength and we’re looking to increase the number and diversity of our food and drink exhibitors this year, so that there will be something to meet all tastes, literally!”

The festival is organised by the Melton Mowbray Food Partnership with main sponsorship from Samworth Brothers and the support of the Melton Mowbray Market.