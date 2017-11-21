Melton scouts to launch their Christmas post delivery service

The 36th Melton Scout Group is set to launch its annual Christmas card delivery service.

For a donation of 20p per card, members of the group will deliver cards to addresses across Melton. Cards must be addressed with an LE13 postcode.

The Christmas post is supported by retailers in the town who allow a postbox to be placed at their premises, between November 25 and December 20. Postboxes will be in place at: Asfordby Road Stores; Cardzone, Craven Street shop; Foxy Lots – Cards for Good Causes; One Stop Shop, Grange Drive; Melton Building Society; St John’s Drive shop; and Superdrug.

Treasurer Cathy Atkin said: “Without the support of these businesses and the local community this project could never succeed. Last year almost 10,500 cards were delivered raising over £2,000. All funds raised go towards youth development within the group.

Deliveries start on Saturday, December 9, and will be completed in time for Christmas.