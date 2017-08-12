Melton’s Welby pub fun day to raise cash for Leicestershire Down’s Syndrome Group

Have your say

A pub in Melton is staging a family fun day next month to help a vital support charity to families across the county.

Greene King’s The Welby Hungry Horse pub on Nottingham Road has organised the event on Saturday, September 2 to raise funds on behalf of Leicestershire Down’s Syndrome Group.

The day will include a raffle, face painting, bouncy castle, reptile show, glitter tattoos, candy floss, stalls and cakes.

The fun will begin from 12noon to 3pm. Anyone wishing to donate raffle prizes for the fundraising event should contact Laura Noad at The Welby on (01664) 850090 or via email at Lauranoad19@gmail.com