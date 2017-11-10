Melton’s Waterfield Leisure Centre thriving since major transformation

Melton’s Waterfield Leisure Centre is celebrating five years since reopening its doors to the public after a major transformation.

The centre underwent a six-month refurbishment in autumn 2012, thanks to a £2.5million investment by Melton Borough Council and Everyone Active.

Waterfield Leisure Centre's previous gym PHOTO: Supplied

The previous facilities included a 20-staton fitness suite and three swimming pools. The building now boasts a 75-station fitness suite, that is triple the size of the previous gym and a group exercise studio that offers over 55 group exercise classes each week.

Everyone Active was first appointed to manage Melton Borough Council’s leisure facilities in 1996. Since then, the leisure operator has been working with the council to provide first-class facilities, to encourage the local community to lead healthier, more active lifestyles.

People from across the borough have visited the revamped centre more than two million times in the past five years.

Matthew Hopkin, general manager, said: “We’re dedicated to offering high-quality facilities to support everyone’s fitness journey and I’m delighted that people from across the borough have visited us so often, in a bid to improve their health and wellbeing.

Waterfield Leisure Centre's previous swimming pool PHOTO: Supplied

“I’d encourage anyone who is looking to a healthier, more active lifestyle to visit the centre and speak with colleagues.”

Councillor Alan Pearson, chair of Melton Borough Council’s community and social affairs committee, said: “The investment the council made into Waterfield Leisure Centre improved the facilities considerably and also enabled a wider range of activities to be delivered from the site.

“Promoting healthier communities is a priority for this council and we will continue to look at ways we can increase physical participation.”

For more information about opening times, equipment, timetables and fitness classes call Waterfield Leisure Centre on (016640 563550 or visit https://www.everyoneactive.com/waterfield-leisure- centre/